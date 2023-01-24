 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Pflanz Electronics

Sergeant Bluff-Luton nets nifty victory over Sioux City S.C. North 62-59

Sergeant Bluff-Luton survived Sioux City S.C. North in a 62-59 win that had a seat-squirming feel during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

The last time Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Sioux City S.C. North played in a 62-50 game on January 25, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 17, Sioux City S.C. North faced off against Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln and Sergeant Bluff-Luton took on LeMars on January 17 at Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School. For more, click here.

