Sergeant Bluff-Luton dominated from start to finish in an imposing 63-25 win over Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 2.

The first quarter gave Sergeant Bluff-Luton a 13-0 lead over Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson.

The Warriors fought to a 37-10 intermission margin at the Yellow Jackets' expense.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton stormed to a 50-16 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Warriors avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 13-9 stretch over the fourth quarter.

In recent action on January 27, Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson faced off against LeMars . For more, click here. Sergeant Bluff-Luton took on Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln on January 27 at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.