Shaken, not stirred, Sioux City S.C. East cracks Sioux City S.C. North 75-47

Sioux City S.C. East earned a convincing 75-47 win over Sioux City S.C. North on January 27 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Sioux City S.C. East and Sioux City S.C. North squared off with January 28, 2022 at Sioux City North High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 20, Sioux City S.C. East faced off against Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson and Sioux City S.C. North took on Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic on January 20 at Sioux City North High School. Click here for a recap.
