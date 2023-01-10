Sheldon denies Hinton's challenge 68-53

Sheldon grabbed a 68-53 victory at the expense of Hinton on January 10 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
Last season, Sheldon and Hinton faced off on January 11, 2022 at Sheldon High School. For a full recap, click here.
