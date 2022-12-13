 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic cancels check from Sioux City S.C. West 68-51

Saddled up and ready to go, Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic spurred past Sioux City S.C. West 68-51 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

The last time Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic and Sioux City S.C. West played in a 65-49 game on January 28, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 6, Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic faced off against Sioux City S.C. North and Sioux City S.C. West took on Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson on December 2 at Sioux City West. Click here for a recap

