Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic topped Marion 68-59 in a tough tilt in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on March 7.

The start wasn't the problem for Marion, as it began with a 16-13 edge over Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic through the end of the first quarter.

The Wolves proved they would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 30-24 advantage over the Crusaders at the half.

The scoreboard showed Marion with a 40-39 lead over Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic heading into the third quarter.

The Crusaders rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Wolves 29-19 in the last stanza for the victory.

