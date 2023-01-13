Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic claims gritty victory against Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 59-56

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic could finally catch its breath after a close call against Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln in a 59-56 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic drew first blood by forging a 17-13 margin over Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln after the first quarter.

The Crusaders' shooting jumped in front for a 30-26 lead over the Lynx at the intermission.

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic darted to a 44-39 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Crusaders enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Lynx's 17-15 advantage in the final quarter.

