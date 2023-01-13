Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic claims gritty victory against Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 59-56

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic could finally catch its breath after a close call against Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln in a 59-56 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic drew first blood by forging a 17-13 margin over Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln after the first quarter.
The Crusaders' shooting jumped in front for a 30-26 lead over the Lynx at the intermission.
Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic darted to a 44-39 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Crusaders enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Lynx's 17-15 advantage in the final quarter.
Last season, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln and Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic squared off with February 8, 2022 at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln High School last season. For more, click here.
Recently on January 5, Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic squared off with South Sioux City in a basketball game. For results, click here.
