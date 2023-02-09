Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic pushed past Orange City Unity Christian for a 67-54 win in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

The start wasn't the problem for Orange City Unity Christian, as it began with a 14-10 edge over Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic through the end of the first quarter.

The Crusaders' shooting darted in front for a 28-25 lead over the Knights at the intermission.

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic jumped to a 51-45 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Crusaders avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 16-9 stretch over the fourth quarter.

