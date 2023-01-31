Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic dispatches Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 73-55

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 73-55 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
The first quarter gave Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic a 22-16 lead over Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson.
The Crusaders fought to a 40-31 halftime margin at the Yellow Jackets' expense.
Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic darted to a 60-50 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Crusaders avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 13-5 stretch over the final quarter.
In recent action on January 20, Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson faced off against Sioux City S.C. East . For a full recap, click here. Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic took on LeMars on January 24 at Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic. For results, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.