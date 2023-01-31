Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic dispatches Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 73-55

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 73-55 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

The first quarter gave Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic a 22-16 lead over Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson.

The Crusaders fought to a 40-31 halftime margin at the Yellow Jackets' expense.

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic darted to a 60-50 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Crusaders avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 13-5 stretch over the final quarter.

In recent action on January 20, Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson faced off against Sioux City S.C. East . For a full recap, click here. Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic took on LeMars on January 24 at Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.