Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic engineers impressive victory over Sioux City S.C. North 77-44

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Sioux City S.C. North 77-44 in Iowa boys basketball action on January 20.
The last time Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic and Sioux City S.C. North played in a 72-53 game on January 21, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 13, Sioux City S.C. North faced off against Sioux City S.C. West and Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic took on Carroll Kuemper Catholic on January 14 at Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic. For more, click here.
