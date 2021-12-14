Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic knocks out victory on Sioux City S.C. West 66-49

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic handed Sioux City S.C. West a tough 66-49 loss for an Iowa boys basketball victory on December 14.
Recently on December 3 , Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic squared up on Sioux City S.C. East in a basketball game . For more, click here.
Sioux City S.C. West took a 22-9 lead over Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic heading to the half locker room.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.