Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic put together a victorious gameplan to stop Webster City 63-50 in Iowa boys basketball action on Feb. 27.

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic moved in front of Webster City 20-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Lynx showed their spirit while rallying to within 31-22 at the half.

Webster City showed some mettle by fighting back to a 42-37 count in the third quarter.

The Crusaders held on with a 21-13 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Feb. 20, Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic squared off with LeMars in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.