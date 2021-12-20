 Skip to main content
Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic pockets narrow victory over Carroll Kuemper Catholic 66-62

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic upended Carroll Kuemper Catholic for a narrow 66-62 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 20.

There was no room for doubt as Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic added to its advantage with a 21-20 margin in the closing period.

The Crusaders broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 45-42 lead over the Knights.

Carroll Kuemper Catholic took a 32-28 lead over Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic heading to halftime locker room.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 14-14 tie through the first quarter.

Recently on December 14 , Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic squared up on Sioux City S.C. West in a basketball game .

