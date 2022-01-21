Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic posts win at Sioux City S.C. North's expense 72-53

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Sioux City S.C. North 72-53 on January 21 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 14, Sioux City S.C. North faced off against Sioux City S.C. West and Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic took on Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln on January 15 at Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic. Click here for a recap
The Crusaders moved in front of the Stars 58-44 going into the fourth quarter.
Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic fought to a 31-25 intermission margin at Sioux City S.C. North's expense.
Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 13-13 tie through the first quarter.
