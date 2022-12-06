 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Pflanz Electronics

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic rains down on Sioux City S.C. North 67-55

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic pushed past Sioux City S.C. North for a 67-55 win for an Iowa boys basketball victory on December 6.

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic drew first blood by forging a 17-15 margin over Sioux City S.C. North after the first quarter.

The Crusaders registered a 39-19 advantage at halftime over the Stars.

Sioux City S.C. North showed its spirit while rallying to within 54-36 in the third quarter.

The Stars enjoyed a 19-13 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic and Sioux City S.C. North squared off with January 21, 2022 at Sioux City North High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 1, Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic squared off with Treynor in a basketball game. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

