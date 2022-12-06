Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic rains down on Sioux City S.C. North 67-55

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic pushed past Sioux City S.C. North for a 67-55 win for an Iowa boys basketball victory on December 6.

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic drew first blood by forging a 17-15 margin over Sioux City S.C. North after the first quarter.

The Crusaders registered a 39-19 advantage at halftime over the Stars.

Sioux City S.C. North showed its spirit while rallying to within 54-36 in the third quarter.

The Stars enjoyed a 19-13 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

