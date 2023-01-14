Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic secures a win over Carroll Kuemper Catholic 66-49

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic tipped and eventually toppled Carroll Kuemper Catholic 66-49 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 14.
The last time Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic and Carroll Kuemper Catholic played in a 66-62 game on December 20, 2021. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 5, Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic faced off against South Sioux City. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.