Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic sinks South Sioux City with solid showing 81-66

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic put together a victorious gameplan to stop South Sioux City 81-66 on January 5 in Nebraska boys high school basketball.
The last time Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic and South Sioux City played in a 69-66 game on January 4, 2022. For more, click here.
