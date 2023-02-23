Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic stretched out and finally snapped Carroll to earn a 61-51 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on Feb. 23.

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic drew first blood by forging a 20-15 margin over Carroll after the first quarter.

The Crusaders' offense jumped in front for a 34-29 lead over the Tigers at halftime.

Carroll showed its teeth in the third quarter by rallying to within 43-39.

The Crusaders hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with an 18-12 advantage in the frame.

Last season, Carroll and Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic faced off on Feb. 24, 2022 at Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic. For more, click here.

Recently on Feb. 14, Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic squared off with Omaha Skutt Catholic in a basketball game. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.