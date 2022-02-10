Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic's convoy passes Orange City Unity Christian 59-49

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic put together a victorious gameplan to stop Orange City Unity Christian 59-49 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
The Knights took a 30-24 lead over the Crusaders heading to the half locker room.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic and Orange City Unity Christian locked in a 37-37 stalemate.
