SIOUX CITY -- Bishop Heelan and Sioux City East placed two players each on the boys and girls All-City basketball teams.

East's Preston Dobbs, Heelan's Matt Noll and West's Keavian Hayes are repeat selections on the boys team, while Heelan's Brooklyn Stanley, East's Alex Flattery and Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Payton Hardy are repeat picks on the girls team.

The all-city boys team, announced last week, also includes Heelan's Carter Kuehl, East's Fitzy Grant and Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Dylon Schaap.

The girls team also included East's Trishelle Miller, Heelan's Jada Newberg and West's Kiah Davis.

Noll, a 6-foot-8-inch junior center, led the Missouri River Athletic Conference in scoring, averaging 18.1 points and finished third in rebounds with 8.2 boards per game. Kuehl, a 5-foot-11-inch guard, averaged 14.5 points per game and 3.5 assists per game. The duo helped lead the Crusaders to a 16-7 record and their first state tournament since 2012. Noll was named to the Class 3A All-Tournament team as Heelan advanced to the Class 3A semifinals.

Dobbs, a 6-foot-5-inch forward, averaged 14.3 points and six rebounds per game, and Grant, a 6-foot-4-inch junior guard, averaged 14.3 points per game in helping lead East to a 21-3 record and appearance in the substate finals. Dobbs, a Morningside recruit, was among the 722 U.S. high school basketball players nominated for the McDonald's All American Games and one of just Iowa boys nominated.

Hayes, a 6-foot-1-inch senior guard, averaged 15.7 points per game, fourth highest in the MRAC, and 5.8 rebounds per contest for the Wolverines as they finished with a 12-12 record.

Schaap, a 6-foot-5-inch senior forward, averaged 13 points and four rebounds per game for Sergeant Bluff-Luton, helping lead the Warriors to a 14-8 record.

Stanley, a 5-foot-8-inch junior guard, averaged 13.6 points per game, 3.6 rebounds per game and 3.4 assists per game, while Newberg, a 5-foot-8-inch senior guard, averaged 10.2 points per game, helping lead the Crusaders to the Class 4A semifinals.

Flattery, a 5-foot-9-inch junior guard, averaged 14.5 points and 8.7 rebounds per game, Miller, a a 5-foot-8-inch freshman guard, scored a team-high 20.3 per game, as the Black Raiders advanced to the Class 5A regional finals.

Hardy, a 6-foot senior guard, led Sergeant Bluff-Luton in scoring and rebounds, with 15.7 points and 9.6 boards per game.

Davis, a 5-foot-6-inch junior guard, led West in scoring with 15.3 points per game, and also averaged seven rebounds per game.