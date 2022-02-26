Sioux City East, Sioux City West's basketball teams both fall in playoffs

SIOUX CITY — Ras Vanderloo has just one request for area high school basketball fans: Don’t let the last two games define what East had accomplished all season.

The Black Raiders’ season ended Friday night at home with a 61-40 loss to Waukee in the Class 4A substate semifinals, as Waukee’s athleticism and hot shooting was too much for the home team.

East’s last two games ended with lopsided losses to Dakota Valley and the defending Class 4A champions, but Vanderloo saw more positives than negatives.

For starters, the Black Raiders won 16 games, something last year’s team didn’t do. Under Vanderloo since the 2006-07 season, East has had 14 seasons with 16-plus wins. The only two times that didn’t happen were the two aforementioned seasons.

The Black Raiders also had three scorers who averaged in double figures, led by Bie Ruei with 13.9 points per game. Preston Dobbs was the Black Raiders’ No. 2 scorer at 12.3 ppg and Cole Ritchie at 10.6 ppg.

“I appreciate our guys, and I appreciate their effort,” Vanderloo said. “We had plenty of positives, but tonight certainly wasn’t one of them. As a whole, we played a lot of young guys. We got second in the (Missouri River) conference, and I’m not apologizing for that. I think with a good spring, summer and fall, I think we have a chance to be good.”

For that to happen, however, the Black Raiders need to get stronger, both on the floor by seeing better competition and off the floor, such as the weight room.

Vanderloo said that the Black Raiders haven’t seen the athleticism that the Warriors brought up to Northwest Iowa.

It’s not because Vanderloo hasn’t made the effort.

He said he’s reached out to Central Iowa Metro League teams to play the Black Raiders almost every year, but according to Vanderloo, the Des Moines-area schools only want home games.

They aren’t willing to come to the Siouxland.

“We try hard, believe me,” Vanderloo said. “Until the state mandates it, those teams aren’t going to come up here. We went to Sioux Falls, Harrisburg and Omaha, but we need to bump that schedule up a notch. We have to reach out to higher-up competition with quick and fast teams. I’m not faulting anyone. … We need to go find it. If we need to drive a little further, then we need to do that.”

West got a first-hand glimpse of how good the CIML is, too.

The Wolverines traveled down to Ankeny for their substate semi against the Hawks, which the Hawks won 83-48 on Friday.

West got into a 24-7 hole after the first quarter, and trailed 42-16 at the half.

The Wolverines ended their season with a 7-15 record, and they lost three of their last four games. Their last two wins both came against North.

Keavian Hayes led the Wolverines with 17.1 ppg as a junior. Lamarion Mothershead also is a junior, and he scored 11.7 ppg.

