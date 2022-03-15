Sioux City East's Bie Ruei leads local group of IPSWA All-State recipients

DES MOINES — Bie Ruei stepped up and became an important part of the East High School boys basketball team this season.

On Tuesday, Ruei received an all-state honor for his efforts.

Ruei was the only metro basketball player to receive All-State honors in Class 4A by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association.

The Black Raiders senior earned a third team spot, and he was one of four statewide seniors to be on the third team.

Ruei led the Black Raiders with 13.3 points per game, and he was a 45-percent shooter from the floor.

He also averaged 4.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.

Ruei averaged 11.9 ppg last season.

“He’s coming at you, and his arm comes up, he can get it to the rim like a college kid,” said East coach Ras Vanderloo about Ruei very early in the season. “He’s not shooting it a foot below the rim — he’s shooting it at the rim. That’s what separates him from a good high school player to a very good high school player.”

Here’s a look at the other All-State recipients, starting with Class 1A:

Class 1A

Dallas Kluender, Woodbury Central senior (second team): Kluender led the Western Valley Conference in scoring, posting 465 points during his senior season. He also led in ppg at 20.2, just one-tenth of a point ahead of Siouxland Christian junior Elijah Claeys.

Kluender also led the conference in 11.8 rpg and free throws made per game at 4.0.

Kluender is headed to Morningside to play quarterback.

Carter Sievers, Newell-Fonda junior (third team): Sievers was the No. 2 scorer in the Twin Lakes Conference, behind Sioux Central’s Jacob Hargens.

Sievers scored 480 points, which turned out to be 19.2 ppg. The Mustangs junior made 52 percent of his shots, and he was 76 percent from the free-throw line.

Class 2A

Tanner Te Slaa, Boyden-Hull senior (first team): The Comets standout and South Dakota State signee nearly averaged a double-double. He scored 22.8 ppg, and he averaged 9.4 rebounds a game.

Te Slaa was a 54-percent shooter from the floor, and he made 83 percent of his free throws. Te Slaa also had 5.2 assists a game.

He's headed to South Dakota State to play basketball.

Ty Van Essen, Western Christian senior (first team): The Wolfpack 6-foot-4 senior was third in the Lakes Conference in points per game, as he had 18.9 ppg.

His season-high was 28 points in an 18-point early-February win over Minneapolis North.

Van Essen also averaged 8.0 rpg, including 2.1 offensive rebounds per game.

Van Essen was a 60 percent shooter from the floor.

Lucas Lorenzen, Okoboji senior (first team): The Pioneers senior won the scoring title in the state of Iowa for the season. He scored 744 points, more than 70 points than the No. 2 scorer in the state (Waukee Northwest’s Pryce Sandfort).

Lorenzen was 260-for-535 on the season, and he was also a 77 percent shooter from the free-throw line. His single-game season high in points was 53 against MOC-Floyd Valley on Jan. 18.

Bryson Van Grootheest, Rock Valley senior (first team): The Class 2A All-Tournament captain scored 25 points in the state championship game against Central Lyon, as he was 10-for-20.

On the season, the 6-1 guard led the Rockets with 19.1 ppg, making 53 percent of his shots. He was also a 72 percent shooter from the free-throw line.

Van Grootheest also led the 2A champs with 79 assists.

Zach Lutmer, Central Lyon junior (first team): Lutmer led the Lions to the Class 2A championship game, where they lost to Rock Valley. Lutmer was also named to the All-Tournament team last week in Des Moines.

Lutmer led the Lions with 19.7 ppg, and he was a 55-percent shooter from the floor.

The 6-foot-2 junior once scored 43 points in a December meeting against West Lyon.

Jacob Hargens, Sioux Central junior (second team): The Rebels 6-3 junior scored 535 points, which was third-most in Class 2A.

Hargens averaged 25.5 ppg for the Rebels, being the go-to scorer for his team. He made 54 percent of his shots, and was an 81 percent shooter from the stripe.

Hargens also averaged 9.9 rebounds per game.

Mason Gerleman, Central Lyon senior (third team): Gerleman made 53 percent of his shots, and was the Lions’ No. 2 scorer at 16.9 ppg. He also had 2.5 assists per game.

The Lions senior was also named onto the Class 2A All-Tournament team last week.

Class 3A

Karter Petzenhauser, Spencer senior (first team): The Tigers senior guard was seventh in Class 3A in scoring with 468 points. He made 58 percent of his shots, and was 73 percent from the free-throw line.

He also became the school’s all-time leading scorer this season.

Petzenhauser’s highest-scoring game this season was 36 on Valentine’s Day against Sioux City West.

Caleb Dreckman, Le Mars senior (third team): The 6-4 guard led the Bulldogs with 21.2 ppg, and he made 46 percent of his shots.

He also converted 75 percent of his free throws.

Dreckman has committed to play for Morningside men’s basketball.

