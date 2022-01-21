Sioux City S.C. East blitzes Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson in convincing fashion 75-41

Impressive was a ready adjective for Sioux City S.C. East's 75-41 throttling of Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson on January 21 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
Recently on January 11 , Sioux City S.C. East squared up on Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.