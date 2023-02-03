Sioux City S.C. East fans held their breath in an uneasy 60-57 victory over Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

The first quarter gave Sioux City S.C. East a 12-9 lead over Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln.

The Lynx came from behind to grab the advantage 24-22 at half over the Black Raiders.

Sioux City S.C. East broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 44-43 lead over Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln.

There was no room for doubt as the Black Raiders added to their advantage with a 16-14 margin in the closing period.

Last season, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln and Sioux City S.C. East squared off with February 4, 2022 at Sioux City East High School last season. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 27, Sioux City S.C. East faced off against Sioux City S.C. North . For more, click here. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln took on Sergeant Bluff-Luton on January 27 at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.