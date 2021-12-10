 Skip to main content
Sioux City S.C. East delivers smashing punch early to dump Sioux City S.C. West 89-49

Sioux City S.C. East painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Sioux City S.C. West's defense for an 89-49 win at Sioux City East High on December 10 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Recently on December 3 , Sioux City S.C. East squared up on Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

