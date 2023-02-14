Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Sioux City S.C. East's performance in an 89-37 destruction of Storm Lake during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

The last time Sioux City S.C. East and Storm Lake played in a 78-53 game on February 15, 2022. For results, click here.

In recent action on February 6, Storm Lake faced off against Sioux City S.C. West . For more, click here. Sioux City S.C. East took on LeMars on February 7 at LeMars High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.