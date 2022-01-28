 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sioux City S.C. East dismantles Sioux City S.C. North in convincing manner 67-46

Sioux City S.C. East's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Sioux City S.C. North during a 67-46 blowout in Iowa boys basketball action on January 28.

Sioux City S.C. East moved over Sioux City S.C. North 46-33 heading to the fourth quarter.

Sioux City S.C. East opened a close 36-23 gap over Sioux City S.C. North at the half.

In recent action on January 21, Sioux City S.C. North faced off against Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic and Sioux City S.C. East took on Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson on January 21 at Sioux City East High School. For more, click here.

East girls defeat West

East girls defeat West

SIOUX CITY-- The Sioux City East High School girls basketball team came out with a 24 point victory on Monday night, when the Black Raiders to…

