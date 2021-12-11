 Skip to main content
Sioux City S.C. East drums South Sioux City in sound fashion 78-45

Sioux City S.C. East's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Saturday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 78-45 win over South Sioux City in Nebraska boys basketball action on December 11.

Recently on December 3 , Sioux City S.C. East squared up on Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

