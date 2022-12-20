 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sioux City S.C. East drums Spirit Lake with resounding beat 72-45

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Sioux City S.C. East put away Spirit Lake 72-45 on December 20 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Recently on December 9, Sioux City S.C. East squared off with Sioux City S.C. West in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

