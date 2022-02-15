Sioux City S.C. East engulfs Storm Lake in flames 78-53

Sioux City S.C. East handled Storm Lake 78-53 in an impressive showing for an Iowa boys basketball victory on February 15.
In recent action on February 8, Sioux City S.C. East faced off against LeMars and Storm Lake took on Sioux City S.C. West on February 7 at Storm Lake High School. For more, click here.
