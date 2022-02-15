 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sioux City S.C. East engulfs Storm Lake in flames 78-53

Sioux City S.C. East handled Storm Lake 78-53 in an impressive showing for an Iowa boys basketball victory on February 15.

In recent action on February 8, Sioux City S.C. East faced off against LeMars and Storm Lake took on Sioux City S.C. West on February 7 at Storm Lake High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

