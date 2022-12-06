Sioux City S.C. East finds its footing in sprinting past Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 86-57

Sioux City S.C. East turned in a thorough domination of Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 86-57 in Iowa boys basketball action on December 6.

Sioux City S.C. East opened with a 27-14 advantage over Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson through the first quarter.

The Black Raiders registered a 45-28 advantage at halftime over the Yellow Jackets.

Sioux City S.C. East stormed to a 67-41 lead heading into the final quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Black Raiders added to their advantage with a 19-16 margin in the closing period.

