Sioux City S.C. East grinds out close victory over Sergeant Bluff-Luton 51-47

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Sioux City S.C. East nabbed it to nudge past Sergeant Bluff-Luton 51-47 on December 16 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
Last season, Sioux City S.C. East and Sergeant Bluff-Luton squared off with February 1, 2022 at Sioux City East High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 9, Sioux City S.C. East faced off against Sioux City S.C. West and Sergeant Bluff-Luton took on Sioux City S.C. North on December 9 at Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School. Click here for a recap
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.