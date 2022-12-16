 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Pflanz Electronics

Sioux City S.C. East grinds out close victory over Sergeant Bluff-Luton 51-47

  • 0

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Sioux City S.C. East nabbed it to nudge past Sergeant Bluff-Luton 51-47 on December 16 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

Last season, Sioux City S.C. East and Sergeant Bluff-Luton squared off with February 1, 2022 at Sioux City East High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 9, Sioux City S.C. East faced off against Sioux City S.C. West and Sergeant Bluff-Luton took on Sioux City S.C. North on December 9 at Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School. Click here for a recap

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Westwood defeats Western Christian basketball

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News