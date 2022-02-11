Sioux City S.C. East imposes its will on Crofton 84-34

Sioux City S.C. East's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Crofton 84-34 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
Recently on February 4 , Sioux City S.C. East squared up on Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln in a basketball game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.