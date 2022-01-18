Sioux City S.C. East knocks off Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 59-55

With little to no wiggle room, Sioux City S.C. East nosed past Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 59-55 on January 18 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Both teams traded salvos in the final period, but the Black Raiders had enough offense to deny the Crusaders in the end.

The Black Raiders broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 49-42 lead over the Crusaders.

An intermission tie at 30-30 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

The Crusaders authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Black Raiders 18-15 at the end of the first quarter.

