Sioux City S.C. East mows down Sioux City S.C. West 81-35

Sioux City S.C. East offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Sioux City S.C. West with an all-around effort during this 81-35 victory in Iowa boys basketball action on January 25.

In recent action on January 14, Sioux City S.C. West faced off against Sioux City S.C. North and Sioux City S.C. East took on Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic on January 18 at Sioux City East High School. For a full recap, click here.

