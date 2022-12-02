Sioux City S.C. East outduels Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic in competitive clash 70-58

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Sioux City S.C. East prevailed over Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 70-58 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 2.
Last season, Sioux City S.C. East and Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic squared off with January 18, 2022 at Sioux City East High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
