 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Pflanz Electronics

Sioux City S.C. East outduels Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic in competitive clash 70-58

  • 0

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Sioux City S.C. East prevailed over Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 70-58 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 2.

Last season, Sioux City S.C. East and Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic squared off with January 18, 2022 at Sioux City East High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News