Sioux City S.C. East rains down on Sioux City S.C. West 66-51

Riding a wave of production, Sioux City S.C. East surfed over Sioux City S.C. West 66-51 at Sioux City East High on January 24 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Sioux City S.C. East and Sioux City S.C. West faced off on January 25, 2022 at Sioux City West. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 17, Sioux City S.C. East faced off against Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic and Sioux City S.C. West took on Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson on January 17 at Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson High School. For more, click here.

