Sioux City S.C. East rides to cruise control win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton 49-29

Sioux City S.C. East showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Sergeant Bluff-Luton 49-29 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 10, Sergeant Bluff-Luton faced off against Sioux City S.C. North and Sioux City S.C. East took on South Sioux City on December 11 at South Sioux City High School. Click here for a recap
