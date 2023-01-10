Sioux City S.C. East squeaks past Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln in tight tilt 60-54

Sioux City S.C. East poked just enough holes in Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln's defense to garner a taut, 60-54 victory in Iowa boys basketball on January 10.
Sioux City S.C. East opened with an 18-16 advantage over Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln through the first quarter.
The dynamic altered in the second quarter as the Lynx inched back to a 30-29 deficit.
Sioux City S.C. East moved to a 52-43 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Lynx rallied with a 11-8 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Black Raiders prevailed.
