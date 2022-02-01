 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sioux City S.C. East tacks win on Sergeant Bluff-Luton 77-43

Impressive was a ready adjective for Sioux City S.C. East's 77-43 throttling of Sergeant Bluff-Luton during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

In recent action on January 25, Sioux City S.C. East faced off against Sioux City S.C. West and Sergeant Bluff-Luton took on Sioux City S.C. North on January 25 at Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School. For more, click here.

Sioux City S.C. East's upper-hand showed as it carried a 58-32 lead into the fourth quarter.

Sioux City S.C. East's offense jumped to a 33-22 lead over Sergeant Bluff-Luton at the intermission.

