Sioux City S.C. North collected a solid win over Marcus MMCRU in a 65-47 verdict in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 9.

In recent action on February 2, Marcus MMCRU faced off against Kingsley-Pierson . For results, click here. Sioux City S.C. North took on Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson on February 3 at Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson High School. For more, click here.

