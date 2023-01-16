Sioux City S.C. North posts win at Lawton-Bronson's expense 52-37

Sioux City S.C. North grabbed a 52-37 victory at the expense of Lawton-Bronson during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 10, Sioux City S.C. North faced off against South Sioux City and Lawton-Bronson took on Ponca on January 5 at Ponca High School. For more, click here.
