Sioux City S.C. West outlasts Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson in topsy-turvy battle 75-58

Sioux City S.C. West called "game" in the waning moments of a 75-58 defeat of Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Sioux City S.C. West jumped in front of Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 15-4 to begin the second quarter.

The Wolverines fought to a 35-17 halftime margin at the Yellow Jackets' expense.

Sioux City S.C. West pulled to a 55-36 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Yellow Jackets narrowed the gap 22-20 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

