 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Pflanz Electronics

Sioux City S.C. West outlasts Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson in topsy-turvy battle 75-58

  • 0

Sioux City S.C. West called "game" in the waning moments of a 75-58 defeat of Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Sioux City S.C. West jumped in front of Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 15-4 to begin the second quarter.

The Wolverines fought to a 35-17 halftime margin at the Yellow Jackets' expense.

Sioux City S.C. West pulled to a 55-36 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Yellow Jackets narrowed the gap 22-20 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

Recently on January 7, Sioux City S.C. West squared off with Hull Western Christian in a basketball game. For results, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

East vs Heelan basketball action

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News