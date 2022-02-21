Sioux City S.C. West found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Sioux City S.C. North 64-55 in Iowa boys basketball on February 21.
The start wasn't the problem for the Stars, who began with a 14-11 edge over the Wolverines through the end of the first quarter.
Sioux City S.C. West's offense moved to a 30-29 lead over Sioux City S.C. North at halftime.
The Wolverines' control showed as they carried a 43-40 lead into the fourth quarter.
There was no room for doubt as Sioux City S.C. West added to its advantage with a 21-15 margin in the closing period.
In recent action on February 15, Sioux City S.C. West faced off against North Sioux City Dakota Valley and Sioux City S.C. North took on Spencer on February 10 at Spencer High School. For more, click here.
