Sioux City S.C. West found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Sioux City S.C. North 64-55 in Iowa boys basketball on February 21.

The start wasn't the problem for the Stars, who began with a 14-11 edge over the Wolverines through the end of the first quarter.

Sioux City S.C. West's offense moved to a 30-29 lead over Sioux City S.C. North at halftime.

The Wolverines' control showed as they carried a 43-40 lead into the fourth quarter.

There was no room for doubt as Sioux City S.C. West added to its advantage with a 21-15 margin in the closing period.

