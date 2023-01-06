 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sioux City S.C. West sinks LeMars with solid showing 50-31

Sioux City S.C. West pushed past LeMars for a 50-31 win in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

The last time LeMars and Sioux City S.C. West played in a 74-65 game on February 4, 2022. For more, click here.

