An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Sioux City S.C. West turned out the lights on Sioux City S.C. North 69-46 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Sioux City S.C. West opened with a 16-13 advantage over Sioux City S.C. North through the first quarter.

The Wolverines fought to a 27-19 halftime margin at the Stars' expense.

Sioux City S.C. West breathed fire to a 48-30 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wolverines' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 21-16 points differential.

