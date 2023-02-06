Sioux City S.C. West controlled the action to earn an impressive 81-45 win against Storm Lake in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 6.

The first quarter gave Sioux City S.C. West a 16-10 lead over Storm Lake.

The Wolverines fought to a 43-19 intermission margin at the Tornadoes' expense.

Sioux City S.C. West breathed fire to a 69-35 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wolverines got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-10 edge.

The last time Storm Lake and Sioux City S.C. West played in a 84-68 game on February 7, 2022.

