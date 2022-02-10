Sioux Rapids Sioux Central outlasts Hinton 69-54

Riding a wave of production, Sioux Rapids Sioux Central dunked Hinton 69-54 on February 10 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
The first quarter gave the Rebels a 21-5 lead over the Blackhawks.
