Hinton was solid, but not good enough, on Thursday, as Sioux Rapids Sioux Central prevailed 63-48 at Hinton High on February 9 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Sioux Rapids Sioux Central and Hinton faced off on February 10, 2022 at Sioux Rapids Sioux Central High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on February 3, Hinton faced off against Hawarden West Sioux. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.