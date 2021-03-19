Sioux Valley storms back to beat Dakota Valley in Class A state semifinals

For the No. 2 seeded Dakota Valley boys, the end came a just bit earlier than they were hoping.

On Friday night, the Panthers saw their state championship hopes come to an end, as the team lost to No. 3 seed Sioux Valley in the Class A state semifinals, 62-57, in Sioux Falls, S.D.

For the second straight night, the Panthers let their opponent storm back from a double-digit third quarter deficit, but after this one, coach Jason Kleis said that he couldn't fault his team's play in the loss.

The Panthers finished the game with 18 personal fouls. In response, the Cossacks were successful on 16-of-19 free throws.

"It seemed like if we'd stand there, there was a foul called on us when they would drive," Kleis said. "They would just kind of drive into us, and they shot a ton of free throws. That is kind of where they won the game in the fourth quarter."

On Thursday, Dakota Valley pulled it out, as a crucial fourth-quarter bucket from Paul Bruns and a steal from Randy Rosenquist in the final minute boosted the team to victory over Winner, after the Warriors erased the Panthers’ 13-point lead to pull within one.