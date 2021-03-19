Sioux Valley storms back to beat Dakota Valley in Class A state semifinals

For the No. 2 seeded Dakota Valley boys, the end came a just bit earlier than they were hoping.
On Friday night, the Panthers saw their state championship hopes come to an end, as the team lost to No. 3 seed Sioux Valley in the Class A state semifinals, 62-57, in Sioux Falls, S.D.
For the second straight night, the Panthers let their opponent storm back from a double-digit third quarter deficit, but after this one, coach Jason Kleis said that he couldn't fault his team's play in the loss.
The Panthers finished the game with 18 personal fouls. In response, the Cossacks were successful on 16-of-19 free throws.
"It seemed like if we'd stand there, there was a foul called on us when they would drive," Kleis said. "They would just kind of drive into us, and they shot a ton of free throws. That is kind of where they won the game in the fourth quarter."
On Thursday, Dakota Valley pulled it out, as a crucial fourth-quarter bucket from Paul Bruns and a steal from Randy Rosenquist in the final minute boosted the team to victory over Winner, after the Warriors erased the Panthers’ 13-point lead to pull within one.
But the Panthers couldn’t pull off another magical finish on Friday. The Cossacks outscored Dakota Valley in the final quarter, 21-10, to claim the win and advance to the state title game.
"We're just super proud of our guys," Kleis said. "I thought they played a great game. The fourth quarter, it started going against us. Give Sioux Valley credit, their big guy hit a few jump shots, which hurt us."
The game started very slowly, as neither team could seem to buy a bucket in the first quarter. Sioux Valley started the game shooting 1-of-9 from the field, while Dakota Valley shot 1-of-12. At the end of the first quarter, Dakota Valley held an 11-9 lead.
In the second quarter, the Panthers offense put up 20 points, and the team went into halftime with a 31-22 advantage over the Cossacks. In the first half, Dakota Valley shot 38 percent as a team, though the Panthers went 0-for-13 from 3-point territory. At the half, senior Paul Bruns had 13 points and six rebounds, while Isaac Bruns had 10.
Sioux Valley converted 6-of-20 shots in the first two quarters, with Oliver Vincent leading the team with 13 points.
In the third quarter, Sioux Valley rallied from a 15-point hole to pull within six points, and at the start of the fourth quarter, Dakota Valley led the Cossacks, 47-41. In the fourth, Sioux Valley’s offense scored 21 to complete the improbable comeback. The Cossacks scored 40 points in the second half, compared to 26 for Dakota Valley.
As a team, Dakota Valley shot 41.4 percent from the field, but converted just 3-of-23 from 3-point territory. Sioux Valley made seven 3’s in the game, and finished with 20 rebounds, while the Panthers pulled in 27.
Isaac Bruns scored a team-high 23 points for the Panthers on 9-of-15 shooting, while Paul Bruns had 15 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and three steals.
For Sioux Valley, Oliver Vincent led the way with 29 points, while Hayden Ruesink had a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds.
The loss snapped a nine-game winning streak for Dakota Valley, and dashed the team’s hopes for the first state title in program history. The Panthers fell to 22-3 on the season, while Sioux Valley improved to 23-1.
The Panthers will play at 5 p.m. on Saturday against Dell Rapids for third place at state, while the Cossacks will play Sioux Falls Christian at 7:30 p.m. for the Class A state title.
For Kleis, the challenge now will be motivating his team to come back and compete on Saturday after the heartbreaking defeat.
"It's going to be tough, I can't lie," Kleis said. "I'm sure in the morning we'll regroup, and understand that you've got two choices. The only choice we want to take is to go try to win that game and leave with a good taste in our mouth."